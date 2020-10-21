PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $136.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 313,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

