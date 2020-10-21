PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.11.

NYSE PPG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

