PPL Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a research note issued on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

