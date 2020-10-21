Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$189.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.68 million.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

PD opened at C$0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of $263.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.15.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.