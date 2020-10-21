Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%.

Shares of PFBC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

