PRGX Global (PRGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect PRGX Global to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PRGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 9,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,185. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.11.
About PRGX Global
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.
