PRGX Global (PRGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect PRGX Global to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 9,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,185. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRGX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

