ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.65. ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 171,861 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.57.

About ProPhotonix Limited (PPIX.L) (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, LED's (light emitting diode systems) and Laser & Diodes.

