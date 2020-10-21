Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $12.61. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2,990 shares changing hands.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Prothena by 8.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 1,429.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prothena by 178.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

