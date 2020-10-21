Provexis (LON:PXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Provexis plc (LON:PXS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.68. Provexis shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 17,560 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.73.

Provexis (LON:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

