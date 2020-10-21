Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

