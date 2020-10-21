Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

PUBGY opened at $9.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

