PUBLISH One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,905.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $57,905.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

