Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Shares of NYSE:PZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,228. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

