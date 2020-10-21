Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
Shares of NYSE:PZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,228. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
