Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Tops $724,146.25 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $724,146.25 and $259.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00036957 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,545 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.