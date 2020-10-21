Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, Aegis dropped their price objective on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 52.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Biomerica by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.