Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE:SUN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,816. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 54.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

