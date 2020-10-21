Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

CEQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

CEQP opened at $14.71 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 975,034 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

