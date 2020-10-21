Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $38.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Everi stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market cap of $768.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Everi by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

