Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Issued By Capital One Financial

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPX. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 904,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 355,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 780.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 837,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.