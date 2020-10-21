Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Donegal Group Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Donegal Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

DGICA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 22,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,662,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,862,514.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $32,295.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

