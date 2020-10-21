Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Knowles Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Knowles in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Knowles alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of KN opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Knowles has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 79,458 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knowles news, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.