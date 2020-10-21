Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wyndham Destinations Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

Shares of WYND opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

