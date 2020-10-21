Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Boosted by Analyst

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.51. 45,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,191,717.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,868 shares of company stock valued at $650,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 142,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 574,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,305.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

