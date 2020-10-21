Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Assurant in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2020 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $122.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Assurant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 71.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 138.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.