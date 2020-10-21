Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Cut by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

AGR traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.29. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,861,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avangrid by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

