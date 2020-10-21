Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered by William Blair

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BJ's Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). William Blair also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ's Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,204. BJ's Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

