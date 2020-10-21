Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reduced by Analyst

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a report released on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLMN. Bank of America upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

BLMN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after buying an additional 1,581,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 330,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 417,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

