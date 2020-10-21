Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -48.73.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$415,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,520,985.81. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total value of C$182,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,098,974.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

