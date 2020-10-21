Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

CRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 10,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

