Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Decreased by Analyst

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

DRH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,865. The firm has a market cap of $989.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

