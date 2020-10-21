Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

DUK opened at $92.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

