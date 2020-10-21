Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

FE stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 16,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

