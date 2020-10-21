Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) Lifted by Cormark

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) – Cormark increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of GAU opened at C$1.84 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 26.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $410.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

