Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Boosted by Analyst

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

