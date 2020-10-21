Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Navient in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $75,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

