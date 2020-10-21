Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Increased by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. US Capital Advisors has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.19.

TRP stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after acquiring an additional 794,867 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,335,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,988,000 after acquiring an additional 655,741 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,463,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,030,000 after acquiring an additional 395,537 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.