Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Chemours in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 22.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Chemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

