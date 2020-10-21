Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Lowered by National Bank Financial

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of X opened at C$135.66 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.52. The firm had revenue of C$217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.48 million.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

