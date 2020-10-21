Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

WEX opened at $145.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 617.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

