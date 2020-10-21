Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Lifted by Analyst

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 220.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 145.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

