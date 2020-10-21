Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZION. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

ZION stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. 24,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

