Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

ZION stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

