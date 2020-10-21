Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Reduced by KeyCorp

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

CMS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,542. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

