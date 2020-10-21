Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.76.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 2,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,700. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.