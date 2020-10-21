Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Boosted by Analyst

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.54.

GPOR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,836. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 6.41.

In other news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.