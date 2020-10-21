Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Hess Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

Shares of HES traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,094. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hess by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

