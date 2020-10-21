Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Portland General Electric Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portland General Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POR. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

NYSE:POR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 5,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 500.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

