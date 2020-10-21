Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 193,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,061,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Range Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 755,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Range Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.