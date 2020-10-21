Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Increased by Analyst

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,667,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,628,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

