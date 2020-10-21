Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $122.28 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,580,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 478,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 289,406 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.